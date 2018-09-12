Police say Snyder County man drunk with kids in car

COLUMBIA COUNTY— A Middleburg man is facing charges after a wreck early Sunday morning in Columbia County. 37-year-old Brett Barlet crashed his car at the intersection of Middle and Hollow Roads in Cleveland Township.

The Daily Item reports Bartlet and his three passengers, girls ages 13, nine and three, were out of the car when nearby Locust Township Police arrived. Officers determined Barlet’s blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. He and his passengers were taken to Geisinger in Bloomsburg for treatment of injuries.

Barlet was not wearing a seatbelt but the children were wearing theirs. Barlet is being charged with felony counts of endangering children, a misdemeanor DUI charge and several traffic violations.