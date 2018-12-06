Police say children taken from meth lab home in Locust Gap

LOCUST GAP — No charges filed yet after police say methamphetamine was being produced in a home in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. Township police tell us—Child and Youth Services caseworkers Wednesday night discovered the materials used to cook meth.

Police Chief Brian Hollenbush tells us, state troopers were brought in and discovered that the meth lab was functioning. The children were removed from the home and charges are pending results of the materials analysis according to police. (Deanna Force)