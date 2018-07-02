Police racial tensions continue in Pittsburgh: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they’ve been frustrated for too long. Protests have been happening almost daily around the area. What has unfolded in the hills of western Pennsylvania’s steel country reveals longstanding tensions between police and the area’s scattered black community.

Officials say an officer gave inconsistent statements about whether he saw Rose with a weapon. The officer was charged with criminal homicide. Residents hope the case results in a conviction. Rose was a 17-year-old honors student who was killed June 19 after fleeing a traffic stop. He was a passenger in a car suspected in an earlier drive-by shooting. Authorities say he was not involved in the drive-by.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gone is the governor who had ambitious plans to overhaul Pennsylvania’s tax structure and pump billions more into the state treasury to fix deficits and public school funding disparities. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat running for a second term, doesn’t talk about that anymore. Wolf has secured roughly half of the education money he set as a goal and suggests he’s dealt for good with post-recession deficits he inherited.

Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, rejected nearly every tax increase Wolf sought — although Wolf, to some degree, now takes credit for taxes not increasing. He told reporters last month that sales and income tax rates are the same as when he took office. House Republican Whip Brian Cutler says it certainly wasn’t because Wolf didn’t try to raise taxes.

NEW YORK (AP) — These days, it seems baseball is becoming even more of a hit and miss affair than ever. For the second time in three months, strikeouts exceeded hits in the major leagues. What makes the extra whiffing more extraordinary — is that this year is the first time that K’s outnumbered clouts. The Elias Sports Bureau says there were 6,776 strikeouts and 6,640 hits in June. That leaves strikeouts ahead of hits for the season as a whole. And it’s more than blip; strikeouts have set a record for 10 straight years. And so far this year, major league baseball is on track to break last year’s record for the most K’s.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer says his “silence is broken.” Michael Cohen says he has sat down for an interview with ABC News — and the network says parts of that chat will air on “Good Morning America.” The interview was conducted by George Stephanopoulos — and both men have tweeted photos of them together for the interview. Cohen was Trump’s longtime fixer and a key cog in the Trump Organization. He engineered a payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels to silence during the 2016 presidential campaign. FBI agents have raided his home, office and hotel room as part of an investigation into his business dealings.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A number of celebrities took part in marches around the country to protest Trump administration immigration policies. Some of the most poignant celebrity appearances were in Washington, D.C., where about 30,000 marchers gathered Saturday in the park across from the White House. Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame sang a lullaby — dedicated to parents unable to sing to their kids because they’ve been separated. And Alicia Keys read a letter written by a woman whose child was taken from her at the U.S. southern border.

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of Broadway’s biggest stars turned out for a concert in New York to help migrants on the U.S.-Mexican border. Tina Fey joined Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel and Chita Rivera for the Saturday event. One organizer says images of kids separated from their parents overwhelmed him — and prompted him to start texting every celebrity he knew.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the second straight weekend, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” dominates the box office. Studio estimates say the sequel to “Jurassic World” took in another $60 million during its second weekend in North American theaters. That brings its domestic total thus far to more than a quarter billion dollars. Worldwide, the movie has inched ever closer to the $1 billion mark. Number two over the weekend is “Incredibles 2,” followed by a pair of newcomers, “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” and “Uncle Drew.” Number five is “Ocean’s 8.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — You’ve heard of the “Deep State.” But are you familiar with the “deep fake?” It’s the latest thing to sweep the internet — and is a way of virtually putting words in someone’s mouth. There is new technology out there that can let people make videos of real people appearing to say things they never said. The technology uses facial mapping and artificial intelligence to produce videos so genuine looking — it’s hard to spot a phony clip from a real one. And lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle say deep fakes will become the latest weapon in disinformation wars. Some observers say don’t be surprised to see deep fakes showing up on your news feeds more and more as the midterm elections near.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Andrew Knapp hit a game-ending homer just inside the right field foul pole in the 13th inning as the Philadelphia Phillies came from behind to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3. The win was the Phillies third in this four-game set with Washington. The Phillies long game was on WKOKAM 1070, while our normal programming continued at WKOK.com.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Colin Moran hit his second grand slam of the season and Corey Dickerson and Elias Diaz also homered for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who held off the San Diego Padres 7-5 to take two of three games. Moran connected off Tyson Ross with two outs in the fifth to put the Pirates ahead 6-3.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed right-hander Vince Velasquez on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised forearm a day after he made a dazzling throw with his left hand. The Phillies also reinstated right-handed reliever Pat Neshek from the 10-day DL, recalled righty Jake Thompson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioned left-hander Zac Curtis to Lehigh Valley.

