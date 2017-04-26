Police pursuit in Coal Township results in arrest

COAL TOWNSHIP – A Coal Township man is in custody after police say he led them on a five-mile chase Tuesday night. 27-year-old Brad Readinger allegedly punched a woman in the face and assaulted a 16-year-old boy, prompting police to go to the home in Coal Township.

Police say Readinger fled the scene in the woman’s vehicle and at one point, got out of the vehicle and held a box-cutter to his own throat, before getting back in the car and driving south on Route 61. He stopped the vehicle again in Kulpmont with the box-cutter held to his throat and brief foot chase took place before a Taser was used on Readinger. Readinger was arrested and faces charges of resisting arrest and simple assault. (Ali Stevens)