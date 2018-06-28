Police officer charged: AP PA Headlines, Features Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/28/18

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A white police officer was charged Wednesday with homicide in the death of an unarmed black teenager who was shot in the back while fleeing a traffic stop, a shooting that has fueled daily protests around Pittsburgh. Prosecutors cited officer Michael Rosfeld’s inconsistent statements about whether he saw a gun in the teen’s hand.

The officer first told investigators that the teen turned his hand toward him when he ran from the car and the officer “saw something dark he perceived as a gun,” according to the criminal complaint . During a second recap of last week’s shooting, Rosfeld told investigators he did not see a gun and he was not sure if the teen’s arm was pointed at him when he fired at 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. The 30-year-old officer had been sworn in just hours before the June 19 shooting in East Pittsburgh, a small town near the city, after working at the police department for a couple weeks. After being charged, he turned himself in and was released on $250,000 bond.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania labor unions vowed to keep doing their job representing workers after Tuesday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that government workers can no longer be required to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining. The decision could deal a serious financial blow to organized labor, but Pennsylvania unions say they were prepared and do not expect a dramatic impact on their resources.

What could follow, however, is an anti-union campaign to persuade members to stop paying dues altogether. Until now, represented public-sector employees who did not want to join the union or pay dues made a smaller payment under a 1988 state law, called a fair-share fee. More than 300,000 public-sector workers in Pennsylvania are represented by labor unions, including teachers, police, firefighters, social services workers, prison guards and rank-and-file government agency employees. Republicans and business associations applauded the court’s decision, while Democrats and labor unions criticized it.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Of the bills stalling this week in Pennsylvania’s Capitol, perhaps the most remarkable is the derailing of a bill designed to force people with a domestic violence ruling against them to more quickly forfeit their firearms. Rep. Marguerite Quinn says she’s never left the Capitol with tears of anger in her eyes until Monday.

That’s when House Republican leaders ended session for the summer amid growing questions over her bill’s provisions and fresh opposition by a Pennsylvania-based gun rights group. Similar provisions passed the Senate unanimously in March, spurred by the Florida school shooting killed 17 people. Also stalling are measures to amend the state constitution to shrink the number of House seats and create a citizens’ commission to draw legislative and congressional district boundaries. All bills die Nov. 30.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has announced it will stop publishing the newspaper two days a week. According to a letter sent to the newspaper’s employee union Wednesday, the newspaper is shrinking its printing schedule as part of a plan to become a digital news organization. The change will go into effect Aug. 25. Officials have not specified which days will be cut. Senior Human Resources Manager Linda Guest says in the letter, “the nature of our operations will change substantially.” The owners of the 232-year-old paper, Ohio-based Block Communications, have not responded to requests for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — All sides are mobilizing in response to the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, promising a momentous confirmation battle for President Donald Trump’s next nominee to the high court. Trump says he will start the effort to replace Kennedy “immediately” and will pick from a list of 25 names that he updated last year. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on Kennedy’s successor this fall.

Democrats argue that any decision should be put off until after midterm elections. If Republicans unite behind Trump’s selection, Democrats can do little to stop it. Republicans have a 51-49 majority in the Senate, which changed its rules last year to allow a simple majority vote for Supreme Court confirmations.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Fox News executive Bill Shine will be joining the Trump administration as deputy chief of staff for communications. That’s according to a senior White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because details of the announcement were still being finalized. A formal announcement was expected as soon as Thursday.

Shine, who left Fox last year amid questions over his handling of sexual harassment and discrimination allegations, was expected to oversee the White House press and communications shops, according to another person familiar with Trump’s thinking. Trump has effectively been serving as his own communications director since the departure of Hope Hicks several months ago.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway are among the newest group of celebrities who will be honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame selection committee on Monday announced the class of 2019. “Murphy Brown” star Candice Bergen, chef Guy Fieri and Alvin and The Chipmunks were among those selected for their work in television.

Pink, Michael Buble and Faith Hill were some of the music honorees. Idina Menzel, Cedric “The Entertainer”, Judith Light and Paul Sorvino were picked for their work in live theater and performance. No dates have been scheduled for the star ceremonies, which require a sponsor to pay $40,000 to the chamber of commerce’s charitable trust.

NEW YORK (AP) — The death of Joe Jackson has sparked both tributes and trashing — depending on how you view the man and his offspring. The man who fathered Michael Jackson, the groups The Jackson 5 and the Jacksons — and Janet Jackson — is being seen by some as a man who had a vision that would see his family use music to rise from poverty and into stardom. By others, he’s being remembered as the ultimate stage dad — who bullied perfection from his kids’ musical performances, but stunted them emotionally in the process. Joe Jackson died at a Las Vegas hospice early yesterday. He was 89 years old.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane road. The Dover Police Department says someone abandoned the prefabricated home, blocking traffic at least until Wednesday. In a Facebook post that had been shared thousands of times, the department posted pictures of the home and said “this is not a joke.” The house was draped with a banner that said “oversize load.” Police advised drivers to use an alternate route.

NEW YORK (AP) — Escapism is usually the domain of big-budget spectacles, but a pair of blockbuster documentaries has caught on at the summer box office partly because they’re a respite from today’s headlines.The Fred Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” and the Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg portrait “RBG” have each played to some of the season’s most packed theaters. In eight weeks, “RBG” has made $10.9 million, a mammoth sum for any documentary. Morgan Neville’s “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” has grossed $4.1 million in three weeks, including $1.9 million last weekend at 348 theaters.

Both movies have cracked the top 10 movies at the box office, ranking an 85-year-old justice and a deceased Presbyterian minister in multiplexes alongside Spandexed superheroes and supernatural thrillers. Documentaries, often sober counter-programming for the summer months, are instead supplying the movie season’s most potent wellspring of feel-good inspiration — particularly to liberal moviegoers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Eflin continued to shine for Philadelphia, tossing four-hit ball over seven shutout innings, and Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer to help the Phillies beat the New York Yankees 3-0. Elfin became the first Phillies pitcher to win five starts in a month since Cole Hamels went 5-0 in May 2012. Eflin walked two, struck out six and helped the Phillies avoid a three-game sweep before beginning a key four-game series against the division rival Washington Nationals. The big Phillies win was on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continued at WKOK.com. Today the Phillies play the Nationals at 6:30pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — David Freese hit a go-ahead, two-run single and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to beat the New York Mets 5-3. Gregory Polanco had an RBI single and Josh Bell added a sacrifice fly in the ninth as the Pirates, shut down by Zack Wheeler most of the night, came back against a beleaguered New York bullpen to win for just the second time in eight games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Riley Sheahan to a $2.1 million, one-year contract. General manager Jim Rutherford announced the signing hours after clearing salary-cap space by trading winger Conor Sheary and defenseman Matt Hunwick to Buffalo for a conditional-fourth round pick.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Kansas City 5 Milwaukee 4

Final Philadelphia 3 N-Y Yankees 0

Final Texas 5 San Diego 2

Final Cleveland 5 St. Louis 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 7 Toronto 6

Final Seattle 8 Baltimore 7, 11 Innings

Final Oakland 3 Detroit 0

Final Boston 9 L-A Angels 6

Final Chi White Sox 6 Minnesota 1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 6 Atlanta 5

Final Arizona 2 Miami 1

Final Pittsburgh 5 N-Y Mets 3

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Chi Cubs 5

Final San Francisco 1 Colorado 0

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Chicago 93 Atlanta 80

Final Connecticut 101 Indiana 89

Final Dallas 97 Las Vegas 91

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Boston 7:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona at Miami 12:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at L-A Dodgers 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco 3:45 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

N-Y Liberty at Washington 7:00 p.m.

L.A. Sparks at Seattle 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved