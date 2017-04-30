Police look for suspects using counterfeit money

SELINSGROVE – State Police in Selinsgrove are investigating an incident involving the distribution of counterfeit money. Police say a male and a female purchased merchandise at Target in the Monroe Marketplace around 5 p.m. on April 27th using counterfeit 100-dollar bills.

Police say the couple then left the store after making their purchases and they both attempted to use more counterfeit bills at two additional stores, but the female’s attempt was flagged as fraudulent. Police say that’s when the female suspect grabbed the bill and the two fled the scene in a four-door, red, Pontiac that was parked outside.

The female is described as being in her early 20’s, African American, approximately 5’5’’ with a heavyset build. The male is decscribed as being in his early to mid-20’s, African American, approximately 5’10’’ with a thin build. Anyone with information regarding the identities of these individuals is asked to contact State Police in Selinsgrove. (Sara Lauver)