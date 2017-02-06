Home
Police locate a woman who walked away from Nottingham Village

Ali Stevens | |

POINT TOWNSHIP — It was a happy ending after a woman who walked away from Nottingham Village was found safe and unharmed.  81-year-old Leanore Hamilton walked away from the facility near Northumberland around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Local police and volunteer firefighters were called in to search for the woman and she was found a short time later.  She was not harmed and was transported back to her home.  The Northumberland County Department of Public Safety thanked everyone involved in the search.  (Ali Stevens)

