Police locate a woman who walked away from Nottingham Village

POINT TOWNSHIP — It was a happy ending after a woman who walked away from Nottingham Village was found safe and unharmed. 81-year-old Leanore Hamilton walked away from the facility near Northumberland around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Local police and volunteer firefighters were called in to search for the woman and she was found a short time later. She was not harmed and was transported back to her home. The Northumberland County Department of Public Safety thanked everyone involved in the search. (Ali Stevens)