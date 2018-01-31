Home
One person shot, another sought, after Sunbury gunplay

One person shot, another sought, after Sunbury gunplay

WKOK Staff | January 31, 2018 |

 

SUNBURY – Sunbury police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Sunbury, the incident sent one person to the hospital. Police tells WKOK the shooting was first reported just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Race Street. State and local police converged on the scene initially.

Sunbury police say they won’t disclose the name of the person who suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury before being taken to Geisinger.  Police say they have a person of interest and are looking to speak with that individual. Police say the public is not in any danger. We’ll more details when they become available.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff