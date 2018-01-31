One person shot, another sought, after Sunbury gunplay

SUNBURY – Sunbury police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Sunbury, the incident sent one person to the hospital. Police tells WKOK the shooting was first reported just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Race Street. State and local police converged on the scene initially.

Sunbury police say they won’t disclose the name of the person who suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury before being taken to Geisinger. Police say they have a person of interest and are looking to speak with that individual. Police say the public is not in any danger. We’ll more details when they become available.