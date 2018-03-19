Police investigate possible poisoning attempt

LIMESTONE TWP – State Police are investigating a possible poisoning attempt in an area workplace in Montour County. Police say a 50-year old woman from Danville took a drink from her coffee mug and later felt irritation in her mouth and throat.

The victim contacted police, believing someone at her workplace put something in her drink. It happened sometime between 11 a.m. and noon on February 19th. Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and was diagnosed with a chemical irritation to her esophagus and larynx. That investigation continues. Police did not give an exact location of that workplace.