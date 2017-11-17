Police investigate car theft this week in Watsontown

Car stolen in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN – Watsontown police are seeking a suspect after a car was stolen in Watsontown this week. Police say the incident occurred around midnight Wednesday morning at 100 Main Street. The vehicle has since been recovered and is being processed for evidence.

The potential suspect is described as a white male in his late teens, of average weight, wearing a baseball cap. He was seen riding a foot propelled scooter. The Milton Police department is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police. (Matt Catrillo)