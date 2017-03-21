Police incident on Fisher Road in Monroe Township

SELINSGROVE — State police have closed a portion of Fisher Road near App Road in Monroe Township, Snyder County. The road is closed due to a police incident at a home on Fisher Road. District Attorney Mike Piecuch and State Police Trooper Rick Blair both declined to talk with WKOK about what was happening. Sources say a shooting took place at the home, but that has not been confirmed by any law enforcement. We will update you on this story when more information is available. (Ali Stevens)
