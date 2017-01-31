Police draw sketch of Lewisburg attacker

LEWISBURG – A sketch has been drawn in hopes to catch the suspect who sexually assaulted a minor in Lewisburg Saturday. Police Chief Paul Yost tells us a juvenile who was jogging on Hardscrabble Lane near Waterford Place was forced into a vehicle and made to perform a sex act by the male suspect.

The suspect was described as a white male in his twenties, six, feet tall, dark or brown eyes, with brown hair styled as a faux hawk. We’ve posted a photo of the sketch drawing made by police on our website at www.wkok.com.

Chief Yost asks the public to be observant and aware of their surroundings while this investigation continues. You can contact the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department at 570-524-4302. (Alex Reichenbach/Ali Stevens)