Police chase involving Port Trevorton man

MIFFLINBURG – A Port Trevorton man is in custody after sparking a police chase early Tuesday morning. Mifflinburg police say the incident took place just after 3:30 a.m. January 2 when an officer attempted to stop Nicholas Rhein of Port Trevorton for a traffic violation.

Police chased Rhein for nine-and-a-half miles before terminating the pursuit because he had turned off his lights off while speeding through the area of Spruce Run Road and Cross Roads Drive. Police had obtained a license plate number prior to ending the chase.

Officers went to Rhein’s home, found the vehicle parked in the rear of the property, and he was taken to custody on a probation violation. Pending charges include felony counts of fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering another person, and a series of traffic offenses. (Matt Catrillo)