Point Township wreck left man in critical condition

NORTHUMBERLAND – A Route 11 Point Township crash over the weekend left a man from New York State in critical condition. The 10:43pm accident Saturday injured Christopher Puerile of Bainbridge, New York.

Police Township police say he was pulling onto Route 11 from a parking lot when he drove in front of a truck driven by Jasmine Feese of Selinsgrove. Feese wasn’t injured. Puerile was taken to Geisinger Medical Center where he is in critical condition. A passenger in the car was also taken to the hospital after the wreck on Route 11 Saturday.