Point Township police arrests mutual aid agreement w/ Sunbury PD

SUNBURY – A township near Sunbury is no longer assisting the city with police efforts…and least for now. In a letter addressed to Mayor Kurt Karlovich, Point Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Randall Yoxheimer and Police Chief Josh VanKirk say the township police is withdrawing its mutual aid from Sunbury police.

They say the end of the mutual aid agreement will stay until city re-establishes its police force’s past size and strength so a fair and balanced mutual aid relationship can be restored.

Interim Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the city will still assist surrounding townships and boroughs if needed, “I understand Chief VanKirk and the township’s position. I don’t agree with it, but I understand it. Hopefully, once we get a few guys or girls hired here in the near future, we’ll get back to par and I’m sure we’ll get everything worked out.”

The township says the shrinking Sunbury Police Department is a safety issue and is creating an unacceptable cost and risk to township residents. The township also says it could be faced with all costs of litigation should a critical incident occur.

In the meantime, Hare says the city is still receiving outside police help, “The state police are assisting us as needed and the borough of Northumberland is assisting us as needed. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not every time we have a call that they have to come over. It’s more for the higher priority calls that other departments come in…Shamokin Dam they’re jumping right in…they all understand where we’re at right now. It’s with the mayor’s help and city council’s help we’re getting back on track.”

Sunbury currently is down to five full-time officers with hopes of hiring more this fall. You can see the letter at the link below.

PointTownship