Point Township declares new noise ordinance

POINT TOWNSHIP — A change in quiet hours for Point Township residents. The Point Township Supervisors revised the township’s noise ordinance during Tuesday night’s public meeting. The new set quiet hours are from 10:00pm to 7:00am throughout all seven days of the week.

Point Township Police Chief Josh VanKirk told us, “Some of the biggest failures in the old ordinance that was simply too late. 11:00pm and 12:00am turned into actually 1:30 and 2 o’clock in the morning until residents called so we made a shift until 10:00pm which we now will allow our people to start being able to get to sleep and enjoy some peace and quiet at a more reasonable hour and it was a subtle change.”

With these new set hours, certain rules and regulations are meant to be followed. VanKirk explains, ““We want people to get stereos down. Don’t be outside doing construction projects. Just reasonableness in a nutshell would describe that at 10:00pm, get things turned down and start enjoying some peace and quiet.’

However, the Board of Supervisors also say the ordinance will not apply to any official law enforcement, emergency services functions, utility services, or amplified announcements.