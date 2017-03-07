Plots are soon available for rent at Lewisburg’s Community Garden

LEWISBURG — Starting on Friday, there will be plots available for those wanting to plant a garden at Lewisburg’s Community Garden. The Lewisburg Community Garden is entering its sixth season and is a partnership between Bucknell University and the borough of Lewisburg.

There are 39 plots available to rent for the 2107 growing season at $30 each. The fee covers operating costs, such as water, supplies, and seeds. Applications are being accepted this Friday through March 24. They are available online at LewisburgCommunityGarden.blogs.bucknell.edu and at the Public Library of Union County, the Lewisburg Borough Building and the Bucknell University Office of Civic Engagement.

The garden is located at the intersection of St. Anthony Street and North Water Street. For the 2016 season, the Lewisburg Community Garden harvested more than 3,600 pounds of organic produce, which was donated to local food banks. (Ali Stevens)