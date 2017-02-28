Plea deal rejected in deadly DUI case

SUNBURY — A Northumberland County judge has rejected a plea deal for a Strong man charged with killing two people in a 2013 crash. The Daily Item reports 56-year-old Glenn Meredith was sentenced to four to 10 years in state prison for the crash that killed 92-year-old Charles Carl and 76-year-old Ronald Matejick, both of Gordon in Schuylkill County.

Police say Meredith was driving under the influence when he struck another vehicle head-on, carrying Carl and Matejick, along Route 54 in Mount Carmel Township. The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Tina Alexander of Gordon, was left permanently disabled. She convinced the judge to reject the plea deal, which would have allowed Meredith to possibly be released after only two years of prison. Alexander told the Daily Item, “Four years is a lot better than two.” (Ali Stevens)