Playing with your dog in Sunbury Community Pool

SUNBURY – Have some fun with your dog at the Sunbury Community Pool this weekend. Its called Swim, Splash, and Play with your Dog at the pool is this Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The event supports SUN P.E.T.S. low-cost spray/neuter organization. Cost is $8 for the first dog, $10 for two, and handlers are free.

Collars must be worn and a leash must be on hand. Aggressive dogs are not allowed. There is a limit of one dog per handler 16 years and older. For more information call 570-473-3504 or email sunbury1@ptd.net.