Playing Illegally on a Closed Highway

CENTRALIA– Eight people face charges after police found them driving on the “Graffiti Highway” near Centralia. That section of Route 61 is closed due to the Centralia mine fire and is posted with “No Trespassing” signs and blocked by large dirt piles.

The eight were driving S-U-Vs and all-terrain vehicles on Saturday night after midnight. When police arrived they also warned about 30 bystanders about trespassing and they left voluntarily. The eight who operated motor vehicles are being charged with trespassing by motor vehicle and A-T-V registration violations.

Those being charged were from Schuylkill, York, Lancaster, and Philadelphia counties. They range in age from 17 to 67-years-old. (Chad Hershberger)