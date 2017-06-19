Plaque to officially name recreation complex in Sunbury

SUNBURY—Many people may know the swimming pool and tennis court recreation complex in Sunbury is named after Mayor David Persing but over the weekend it finally became official with a plaque.

When David Persing initially left his position as Mayor in 2005, the city decided to name the complex after him, because of his passion of sports and recreation. The baseball fields on North 4th have unofficially been named after him ever since.

Persing came back to serve as Mayor in 2010 and will be leaving his post at the end of the year.