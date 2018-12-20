Pittsburgh man charged after assaulting state constable

CAMBRIA COUNTY – A Pittsburgh man has been charged after assaulting a state constable while he was being transferred to Snyder County. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred December 1 along Route 22 in Cambria County.

Selinsgrove troopers say 40-year-old Troy Ullrich became verbally and physically combative, threatening and then assaulting the constable. Ullrich then attempted to escape the vehicle by kicking the rear door window and he also attempted to enter the trunk of the vehicle. The constable deployed his mace on Ullrich to gain compliance. Charges were filed in district court.