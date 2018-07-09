Pipeline worker hurt after construction vehicle overturned

FRANKLIN TWP– A construction worker was injured after an accident Monday in Franklin Township, Columbia County. Locust Township Police responded to the accident around 11:30 am in the area of Campbell Road and Bethel Drive where pipeline construction is taking place.

Police say the worker was crossing a temporary bridge over Campbell Road when something caused the bridge to give way and the construction vehicle to overturn. The worker was found down a 50 ft embankment and crews quickly set up a rigging system and got the worker out safely.

Police tell us the worker sustained injuries to his back, neck, and legs and was taken to Geisinger. Crews were on the scene for about an hour this afternoon at the pipeline construction site near the Southern Columbia High School.