Pipe replacement in Northumberland County

MONTOURSVILLE – Two Valley road projects are set to start this week.

PennDOT says in the Dornsife area of Northumberland County they’ll start a pipe replacement project. It will be on Cherrytown Road in Jackson and Washington townships. Work will take place during the day, beginning Wednesday and will take three weeks to complete. The road will be closed and there will be a detour during work hours using Schwaben Creek Road and Route 225.

Meanwhile, PennDOT also says that a contractor will continue night work next week on Interstate 80 eastbound in Columbia County. Beginning Tuesday, at 9 p.m. there will be alternating lane closures on I-80 eastbound from Mifflinville to the Luzerne County line. The closures will take effect each night from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. through Friday, September 7.

This work is part of a project that includes shoulder patching in both eastbound and westbound directions of I-80 between Buckhorn and Berwick, milling and paving on I-80 eastbound from Mifflinville to the Luzerne County line, and drainage work near the Columbia County rest area at the Luzerne County line. Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone. The $3.1 million project is expected to be completed in early October.