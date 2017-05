MONTOURSVILLE – You may want to allow yourself some extra time if travelling on Water Street in Northumberland Monday. PennDOT announced Water Street, which is Route 11, will down to one lane for the cleaning of the storm sewer inlets and pipes. The lane restriction will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The work is schedule for a short, but busy section of the road, Route 147 (Duke Street) and the Barry King Memorial Bridge. Work is weather permitting Monday in Northumberland. (Matt Catrillo)