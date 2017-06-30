Northumberland’s Pineknotter Days kick off Saturday

NORTHUMBERLAND – The 45th annual festival known as Pineknotter Days is next week and Northumberland is preparing for another great week of celebration. An estimated 10,000 people are expected to head to Norry to participate and as a result, police have issued a list of the regular traffic instructions and parking restrictions for an event like this. The following roads have parking restrictions:

-Starting Saturday, July 1 – 100 and 400 blocks of King Street

-Starting Saturday, July 1 – King Street from Front Street to Church Ave.

-Starting Saturday, July 1 – Second Street from Wheatley to Sheetz Ave

-Friday, July 7 – King Street from Front Street to Fourth Street

-Friday, July 7 – Second Street from Wheatley Avenue to Orange Street

Every day from July 1 through July 7, King Street from Front to Third Street, and Second Street from Wheatley to Sheetz Avenue will be closed to traffic.

For a list of all events during the Pineknotter Days celebration, go to https://pineknotterdays.yolasite.com/, or you can see a list at WKOK.com.

45th Annual Pineknotter Days July 3rd- July 7th, 2017 King Street Park, Northumberland, PA

Schedule – (unless otherwise noted)

*Saturday, July 1st – SOAPBOX RACE 8 am – King and Fourth Streets Sponsored by: Northumberland Police Dept.

*Sunday, July 2nd – COMMUNITY CHURCH SERVICE 7 pm AMAZING GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH – PASTOR DARRIN HUNT King Street Park Gazebo

*Monday, July 3rd – Pineknotter Store & Concessions 5pm – 10pm 7 pm RE-CREATION

*Tuesday, July 4th – Pineknotter Store & Concessions 9am -10 pm CRAFT SHOW 9 am – 3 pm

Air Weaver Balloon Magic 10 am – 2 pm Chicken BBQ by Tuckahoe Fire Company at 11 am 7 – 10 pm: AUTUMNS GOLDEN OLDIES BAND

*Wednesday, July 6th – Pineknotter Store & Concessions 5 pm – 10 pm ENTERTAINMENT 7 pm – 10 pm: INTO THE SPIN

*Thursday, July 7th – Pineknotter Store & Concessions 5 pm – 10 pm CAR SHOW 6 pm – 9 pm ENTERTAINMENT 7 – 10 pm: MEMORY LANE

*Friday, July 8th – Pineknotter Store & Concessions 5 pm – 10 pm 7 – 10 pm: THE LUCKY AFTERNOON BAND