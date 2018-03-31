Pik Rite honored for environmental accomplishments

LEWISBURG—The state DEP is celebrating a local business’s environmental achievements. DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell visited Pik Rite, Inc. in Lewisburg Thursday, “They have shown and interest and a real dedication to constantly improving their process, figuring out how they can do things better, and really taken advantage of department programs. Not just money which is part of it but also our relationships with Pennsylvania Technical Assistance Program as well as the Environmental Management Assistance Program.”

Pik Rite received a DEP Small Business Advantage Grant to increase the facility’s energy efficiency with the addition of LED lighting, “They have shown and real dedication to their electric usage most recently through this upgrade to the LED lighting they have done, both interior of their buildings and exterior of their buildings.”

Pik Rite was also named the 2017 “Small Business Environmental Stewardship Award” winner by the National Small Business Environmental Assistance Programs. The company was chosen for the award because of their accomplishments in environmental compliance, energy efficiency, pollution prevention practices, and innovation. Pik Rite manufactures agricultural and other heavy equipment used around the world.