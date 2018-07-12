Pietro Amato, founder of Amato’s Pizza, dies 

NORTHUMBERLAND – The founder of two Valley pizza shops has died. Pietro Amato, founder of Amato’s Pizza, died July 8 at the age of 87, his family tells WKOK. Amato is remembered as being sincere and welcoming to all his customers, treating everyone he met like family.

Amato opened his first pizza restaurant on Market Street in Sunbury in 1978. Amato’s now has two locations. The first is on Duke Street in Northumberland, owned by son Aurelio. The second is on Route 522 in Selinsgrove, owned by son Marcello.

Funeral services will take place next week. A viewing will be held at Blank Jerre Wirt Funeral Home in Sunbury Monday from 7-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Church in Selinsgrove.