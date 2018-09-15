Picnic in the park on Sunday

LEWISBURG— Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy the park by the Susquehanna River in Lewisburg this weekend. The Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation and its River Town Team are hosting their “Picnic in the Park” at Soldiers Memorial Park. The event is planned for Sunday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

There will be food to purchase, provided by a number of local community cooks, or you can bring your own. Recommended donation levels for food are $5 per child and $7 per adult. The organizing groups want to get people more engaged with the river.

Last weekend they lured unsuspecting community members and the Bucknell wrestling team out into the river and had them extract scrap metal and other debris. More information is available at LewisburgNeighborhoods.org.