Pickup crashes into five UTV’s on Routes 11 and 15

SELINSGROVE — A Mifflinburg man crashed into five UTV’s parked at a business on Routes 11 and 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Friday morning. State police say 22-year-old Christopher Hummel drove off the road and struck the UTV’s, and two street signs.

One of the UTV’s was thrown onto a side street and the pickup overturned onto its’ roof. Also a pole from the sign was thrown onto the roadway and hit another vehicle, driven by 34-year-old Kenneth Forest of Selinsgrove.

Routes 11 and 15 was slow for about an hour following the crash around 7:45 a.m. Hummel sustained unknown injuries in the accident, which remains under investigation. (Ali Stevens)