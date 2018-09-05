Frat death settlement: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/5/18

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The parents off a Penn State University student who died after a night of hazing and drinking at a fraternity have settled with the fraternity’s national organization. The attorney for the family of Timothy Piazza, Thomas Kline, said Tuesday his clients had reached a settlement with Beta Theta Pi for an undisclosed sum. Beta Theta Pi has also agreed to a 17-point program that makes local chapters safer and penalizes groups for hazing.

Kline says the reforms will “help establish a baseline for the new norm” of fraternity life. Beta Theta Pi national leaders say the organization is focused on adopting “accountability measures.” Nineteen-year-old Timothy Piazza, of New Jersey, died in 2017 of severe head and abdominal injuries. A judge dismissed the most serious charges filed in Piazza’s death.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge has halted the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ policy banning people who don’t believe in God from giving the invocations made at the start of each day’s legislative floor session. U.S. Middle District Judge Christopher Conner on Wednesday sided with atheists, agnostics, freethinkers and humanists who challenged the policy that has limited the opening prayers to those who believe in God or a divine or higher power.

Conner said the restrictions on who may serve as guest chaplain violate the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on making laws that establish a religion. The judge said Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai, whose office manages the guest chaplains, has denied the people and groups who challenged the policy the ability to give an invocation “due solely to the nontheistic nature of their beliefs.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania wants the state prison system to reinstate inmate mail and visitation privileges that have been suspended because about 50 guards and other employees have fallen sick in recent weeks. Pennsylvania ACLU executive director Reggie Shuford said Tuesday that the lockdown in place over the past week is “gravely serious.”

He argues that state officials should provide more information to the public. Shuford says if staff are getting sick, inmates likely are, too. Officials suspect smuggled synthetic marijuana is to blame. A prison system spokeswoman says officials are checking out “a small number” of reports of sickened inmates. Inmates have been allowed access to showers and phones and limited time outside their cells in recent days. Officials hope to lift the lockdown early next week.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Schools in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have announced plans to dismiss students early Wednesday due to continued high temperatures. The Philadelphia School District said all schools will dismiss students at noon Wednesday. All after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development sessions are canceled. Pittsburgh public schools will operate on a two-hour early release schedule Wednesday. Middle and high school athletics will continue at the discretion of head coaches. All other after-school activities are canceled.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An incendiary tell-all book by a reporter who helped bring down President Richard Nixon set off a firestorm in the White House on Tuesday, with its descriptions of current and former aides calling President Donald Trump an “idiot” and a “liar,” disparaging his judgment and claiming they plucked papers off his desk to prevent him from withdrawing from a pair of trade agreements.

The book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward is the latest to throw the Trump administration into damage-control mode with explosive anecdotes and concerns about the commander in chief. The Associated Press obtained a copy of “Fear: Trump in the White House” on Tuesday, a week before its official release.

Trump decried the quotes and stories in the book on Twitter as “frauds, a con on the public,” adding that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and chief of staff John Kelly had denied uttering quoted criticisms of the president in the book.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC’s “Law & Order” franchise is adding what the network calls a “relevant” new series about hate crimes. The network said Tuesday that it’s ordered 13 episodes of “Law & Order: Hate Crimes.” The drama from “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf is based on New York state’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

The fictional version of the task force will be introduced in the upcoming 20th season of sister program “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” Wolf said in a statement that he wants to shine a light on the wide range of crime victims in big U.S. cities and show that justice can prevail. A debut date hasn’t been announced for “Law & Order: Hate Crimes,” created and produced by Wolf and Warren Leight.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The association for fraternities in the U.S. and Canada says most of its members have one year to ban hard alcohol under a rule adopted during its recent annual meeting. The North-American Interfraternity Conference said Tuesday that in “a near-unanimous vote” on Aug. 27, its 66 international and national men’s fraternities adopted the rule prohibiting hard alcohol from fraternity chapters and events unless served by licensed third-party vendors.

The member fraternities have until Sept. 1, 2019, to implement the rule across their more than 6,100 chapters on 800 campuses. The rule adoption follows the alcohol-related deaths last year of fraternity pledges at Louisiana State University and Penn State University. Conference president and CEO Judson Horras says the new rule shows the fraternities’ focus on the safety of their members.

LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is the new tenant of a tiny apartment with a unique layout — the kitchen and bathroom are in the same place. Yep. The toilet, bathtub, oven and sink are all in one room. The 200-square-foot (18.5-sq. meter) apartment is in St. Louis’ tony Central West End. The ad and photo for the $525-per-month apartment appeared on several websites and had people flush with excitement.

Harold Karabell of S.F. Shannon Real Estate Management says the new tenant loves it. The 111-year-old building originally housed 12 luxury apartments. Karabell says that around the time of the Great Depression, it was remade into 50 small units, the studio the smallest among them. Toilet/kitchen combo aside, Karabell says the apartment has a lot to like, including refinished hardwood floors and new windows.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — A pair of ruby slippers used in “The Wizard of Oz” and later stolen from a Minnesota museum were recovered in a sting operation after a man approached the shoes’ insurer and said he could help get them back, the FBI said Tuesday. The slippers were on loan to the Judy Garland Museum in the late actress’ hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, when they were taken in 2005 by someone who climbed through a window and broke into a small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million.

The FBI said a man approached the insurer in summer 2017 and said he could help get them back. Grand Rapids police asked for the FBI’s help and after a nearly year-long investigation, the slippers were recovered in July during a sting operation in Minneapolis. The FBI said no one has yet been arrested or charged in the case, but they have “multiple suspects” and continue to investigate. As they unveiled the recovered slippers at a news conference Tuesday, they asked anyone with information about the theft to contact them.

MIAMI (AP) — Carlos Santana homered to start a four-run first inning and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Miami 9-4. Jake Arrieta allowed four runs in 7 1/3 innings and had a season-high 11 strikeouts. He earned his first win since July 31, and improved to 5-1 in eight career starts against the Marlins.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Starling Marte hit a two-run homer, Gregory Polanco had a two-run double and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3. Joe Musgrove took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Pirates, who improved to 12-4 against the Reds this season.

