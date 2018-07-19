PIAA makes big changes for transfers and competitiveness

MECHANICSBURG – The PIAA is looking to end grumblings of claimed unfair competitiveness between private and public schools. During a meeting Wednesday, PIAA officials amended its bylaws when it comes to transfers. Students in any sport will be required to sit out the playoffs for a year if they transfer schools any time in their high school career after a playing a sport during or after 10th grade. There are some exceptions to the rule, including a parent’s employment-related move. The transfer rules are effective August 6.

The PIAA board also approved the adoption of a competitiveness success formula for football and boys and girls basketball. That starts in 2020-21 or when the PIAA’s next two-year enrollment cycle begins. Schools must move up to a larger classification in a sport if they collect a certain number of points under the formula.

Despite the changes, a number of officials from the state’s 500 school districts plan to meet Tuesday in State College for an “equity summit.” A proposal for separate playoffs for public or “boundary” schools and private “non-boundary” schools is expected to be discussed as well as a move to replace the PIAA as the governing body for high school sports in Pennsylvania. It’s unclear if there will be any Valley school officials attending.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, Northumberland Christian was approved as a PIAA member.