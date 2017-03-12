PIAA Boy’s & Girl’s Basketball Matchups

Girl’s High School Basketball

Matchups for the 2017 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association girls’ basketball tournament

CLASS 4A

SECOND ROUND

Tuesday, March 14

Northern Lebanon (3-1, 26-2) vs. Mifflinburg (4-2, 21-6) at Shamokin HS, 6

Lower Moreland (1-1, 18-8) vs. Berwick (2-2, 17-9) at Hamburg HS, 7:30

CLASS 3A

SECOND ROUND

Wednesday, March 15

Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 22-5) vs. Mount Carmel (4-1, 27-1) at Hazleton HS, 7:30

CLASS 1A

SECOND ROUND

Wednesday, March 15

Shamokin Lourdes (4-1, 20-6) vs. Susquehanna Community (2-1, 15-14) at Pittston HS, 7

Boy’s High School Basketball

Matchups for the 2017 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association boys’ basketball tournament

CLASS 1A

SECOND ROUND

Tuesday, March 14

York Country Day (3-1, 20-4) vs. Millville (4-2, 22-4) at Hamburg HS, 6

Shamokin Lourdes (4-3, 20-7) vs. Girard College (1-1, 21-8) at Governor Mifflin IS, Shillington, 6

Lincoln Leadership (11-1, 16-8) vs. Williamsport St. John Neumann (4-1, 26-0) at Hazleton HS, 6:30