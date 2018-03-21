PIAA basketball championships PPD to next week, Lourdes to play Monday

MECHANICSBURG – Those Pennsylvania boys and girls basketball teams gearing up to play for a state title will have to wait a few days. The PIAA announced on its website Wednesday the 2018 basketball championships scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday have been postponed to next week.

All Thursday games will now be played Monday, all Friday games will be played Tuesday, and all Saturday games will be played Wednesday.

That means Lourdes Regional’s Class 1A Championship game scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. will now be played Monday at 2 p.m. The Red Raiders will take on Kennedy Catholic at the GIANT Center.