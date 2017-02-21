Home
Photo released of Sunbury robber

Ali Stevens

SUNBURY — Sunbury police have released a photo of  an armed robber who held up the Turkey Hill store on Fourth Street Sunday.  The man was armed with a knife and stole cash from the store before fleeing the scene.

He was described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, wearing jeans, a maroon hoodie, gloves and half of a ski mask over his face.  A picture from surveillance footage is posted on our website at www.wkok.com.  No injuries were reported.  Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Northumberland County 911.  (Ali Stevens)

