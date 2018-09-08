PHOTO HERE: State police looking for armed robbery suspect vehicle

State police are out with more details on the armed robbery Friday afternoon at the Service 1st Federal Credit Union in Montandon. We told you Friday afternoon, the hold-up happened around 1:30pm along Route 45. State police say they are still searching for two robbers, one of whom went the bank, wearing all black, while the other suspect waited in the vehicle. The suspect in the bank had some type of handgun. They fled the scene in a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer, traveling north along Housel’s Run Road toward Milton. We have a photo of their license plate and the vehicle at WKOK.com.