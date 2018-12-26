NorCo DA: “Spoofing” telephone scams continue to plague Valley

SUNBURY – Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz released a statement this week warning Valley citizens to beware of a repeat phone scam. The latest reported case involves a woman from Coal Township receiving several “spoofed” phone calls from a caller claiming to be an IRS employee. The caller says there is an arrest warrant issued in the woman’s name.

DA Matulewicz says the calls have originated from 218 and 314 area codes and are “spoofed,” meaning, a valid name or phone number can appear on your caller ID and is intended to give credibility to the scam.

If you feel you’ve been a victim of this scam, the DA encourages you to send an email to Phishing@IRS.gov and provide all details. To find out if a call is actually from the IRS you can call 1-800-829-1040.