Phone scam targeting Valley businesses

MILTON—The Central PA Chamber of Commerce is out with a warning to local businesses. The Chamber says there is currently a phone scam targeting business, where the person identifies herself as being with the “Chamber of Commerce” and asks for information including the spelling of names and numbers of employees at the business. The phone call was made Wednesday morning to Milton-based business.

The Central PA Chamber of Commerce says if a representative calls a business, they clearly identify themselves and state the reason for the call. If anything seems questionable about the call fell free to contact the chamber at 570-742-7341. The Milton State Police are also investigating the matter.