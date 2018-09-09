Philly Naked Bike Ride: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/9/18

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of fun-loving bicyclists who had been gearing up for a ride around Philadelphia have taken off _ their clothes. Some of the nude cyclists sported body paint, glitter or fancy hats on Saturday as they made the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride, pedaling 10 miles past sights including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. The ride is to protest dependence on fossil fuels, advocate for the safety of cyclists on the road and promote positive body image.

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh’s iconic hometown candy bar is returning to Pennsylvania. Boyer Candy Company in Altoona on Thursday purchased the rights, recipes and equipment for the Clark Bar from an unidentified seller. “We’re really excited. This is an iconic Pennsylvania candy,” owner Anthony Forgione told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I remember the heartbreak when it left Pittsburgh.”

The chocolate-coated peanut butter crunch bar was created in Pittsburgh by Irish immigrant D.L. Clark in 1917. The bars were wildly successful with soldiers during World War I, when they were marketed as individually wrapped bars to facilitate shipment to American troops. The Clark family sold the business in 1955 and ownership changed several times over the years. Necco, or New England Confectionery Co., in Revere, Massachusetts, had been producing Clark Bars since the 1990s.

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania woman awaiting trial in the assault of an elderly woman following a dispute over the volume of a televised Pittsburgh Steelers football game is seeking release from custody, alleging that her life has been threatened. The Tribune-Review reports that 42-year-old Delores Marie Amorino alleges she and her daughter were targeted with death threats and assaults in prison. Amorino and her 18-year-old daughter, Sarah, are charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he can identify up to five people who could have written the anonymous New York Times opinion piece criticizing his leadership. But he declined to name names when asked for them during an interview Friday with North Dakota television station KVLY. Trump was in Fargo to campaign for GOP Senate candidate Kevin Cramer.

Asked for his opinion on the identity of the senior administration official who the Times says wrote the piece, Trump says, “I could think of four or five, mostly people that either I don’t like or don’t respect.” He says the individual’s identity will eventually become public. Trump also claims the issue is “reverberating in the opposite direction.” He says people think it’s “disgusting” that the Times would publish such a piece.

NEW YORK (AP) — To woots and cheers from the crowd, women with bodies not often seen on fashion runways strutted with smiles on their faces wearing pieces from Loft’s new plus line, including five cast from hundreds who attended an alternative New York Fashion Week event, The Curvy Con. Size inclusivity was on the minds of these women, about 1,000 from around the world who flocked to the two-day celebration at a Midtown venue decked out with a pop-up shop and booths filled with fashion and beauty products. It was the fourth annual Curvy Con, the second to coincide with fashion week.

The gathering, with panel discussions, fitness sessions and workshops on style, was co-founded by style influencers Chastity Garner Valentine and CeCe Olisa. “We saw a need for plus size fashion and inclusivity to be aligned with mainstream fashion,” Olisa said after the Loft show Friday. “The lack of plus size fashion options doesn’t make us angry but it is a very clear call to action for the work that we do. We wanted to show that there’s an appetite for plus size fashion. There are women who are ready and willing to shop and buy at all levels, from super cheap all the way up to designer.”

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A woman was in for a huge surprise when Miami Beach police pulled her over.

She and her boyfriend got out of the car. An officer asked the boyfriend if he had anything to say. And that’s when the man, identified as Kenneth, got down on one knee, held out a ring and said, “I just want you to marry me.”

A video tweeted by Miami Beach Police shows her covering her face, saying “Oh my God … crazy.”

She tells the officer she doesn’t know what to say. She looks back at her boyfriend, waiting on bended knee, and looks closer at the ring. Finally, she says “Yes,” and police say “Congratulations, guys!” Spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said Kenneth had come into the station asking for help with his proposal.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The federal lawsuit filed yesterday in Indianapolis says the southern Indiana couple won’t allow themselves to be photographed, in keeping with their Old Order Amish beliefs that photos of people are “graven images” prohibited by the Second Commandment. The couple’s suit states that it was filed as a “last resort” after officials repeatedly refused to accommodate “their sincerely held religious beliefs.” The suit names the U.S., the Department of Homeland Security and Citizenship and Immigration Services. Both agencies said Wednesday that they don’t comment on pending litigation.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Phillies wrap up their weekend series in New York against the Mets. Coverage begins at 12:35 on WKOK, first pitch at 1:10. Then later on tonight, its Sunday Night Football, as the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers renew their rivalry. Coverage begins at 8:00, kickoff at 8:20 on WKOK.

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Detroit 4 St. Louis 3 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Houston 5 Boston 3 Final Oakland 8 Texas 6 Final Cleveland 9 Toronto 8 Final Tampa Bay 10 Baltimore 5 Final Kansas City 4 Minnesota 1 Final L-A Angels 12 Chi White Sox 3 Final N-Y Yankees 4 Seattle 2 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Pittsburgh 5 Miami 1 Final Washington 10 Chi Cubs 3 Final Cincinnati 7 San Diego 2, 7 Innings Final N-Y Mets 10 Philadelphia 5 Final Milwaukee 4 San Francisco 3 Final Atlanta 5 Arizona 4, 10 Innings Final Colorado 4 L-A Dodgers 2 Final Washington 6 Chi Cubs 5 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL Final (1) Alabama 57 Arkansas St. 7 Final (2) Clemson 28 Texas A&M 26 Final (3) Georgia 41 (24) South Carolina 17 Final (4) Ohio St. 52 Rutgers 3 Final (5) Wisconsin 45 New Mexico 14 Final (6) Oklahoma 49 UCLA 21 Final (7) Auburn 63 Alabama St. 9 Final (8) Notre Dame 24 Ball St. 16 Final (9) Washington 45 North Dakota 3 Final (10) Stanford 17 (17) Southern Cal 3 Final (11) LSU 31 Southeastern Louisiana 0 Final (12) Virginia Tech 62 William & Mary 17 Final (13) Penn St. 51 Pittsburgh 6 Final (14) West Virginia 52 Youngstown St. 17 Final Arizona St. 16 (15) Michigan St. 13 Final (18) Mississippi St. 31 Kansas St. 10 Final (19) UCF 38 SC State 0 Final (20) Boise St. 62 UConn 7 Final (21) Michigan 49 W. Michigan 3 Final (22) Miami 77 Savannah St. 0 Final (23) Oregon 62 Portland St. 14 Final Kentucky 27 (25) Florida 16 ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Cincinnati at Indianapolis 1:00 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Orleans 1:00 p.m. Tennessee at Miami 1:00 p.m. San Francisco at Minnesota 1:00 p.m. Jacksonville at N-Y Giants 1:00 p.m. Buffalo at Baltimore 1:00 p.m. Houston at New England 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland 1:00 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Chargers 4:05 p.m. Washington at Arizona 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Denver 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Carolina 4:25 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay 8:20 p.m. ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Final D.C. United 1 New York City 1 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE St. Louis at Detroit 1:10 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland at Toronto 1:07 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m. L-A Angels at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota 2:10 p.m. Texas at Oakland 4:05 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Seattle 4:10 p.m. Houston at Boston 8:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m. Chi Cubs at Washington 1:35 p.m. Miami at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m. San Francisco at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m. L-A Dodgers at Colorado 3:10 p.m. San Diego at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at Arizona 4:10 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Washington at Seattle 3:30 p.m. ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Cincinnati at Indianapolis 1:00 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Orleans 1:00 p.m. Tennessee at Miami 1:00 p.m. San Francisco at Minnesota 1:00 p.m. Jacksonville at N-Y Giants 1:00 p.m. Buffalo at Baltimore 1:00 p.m. Houston at New England 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland 1:00 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Chargers 4:05 p.m. Washington at Arizona 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Denver 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Carolina 4:25 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay 8:20 p.m.

