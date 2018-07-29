Philadelphia to end immigration enforcement: AP headlines, sports, and scores

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says Philadelphia’s decision to end U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement access to its real-time arrest data is irresponsible. In a statement emailed Friday afternoon, Homeland Security says Philadelphia will end up “harboring criminal aliens” at the expense of the safety of American citizens.

Philadelphia’s Democratic mayor, Jim Kenney, announced earlier he would not renew the city’s contract with ICE that allowed access to the data. He says ICE had been using the system beyond its intended scope to target otherwise law-abiding people. The federal government had tried to withhold grant funding from the city after it refused to abide by several requests for access to inmates in Philadelphia’s jails and the release of those inmates into ICE custody. A judge has sided with Philadelphia’s decision to require judicial warrants.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania environmental regulators and groups that oppose the construction of a $2.5 billion pipeline across southern Pennsylvania have settled their dispute over the permits that were issued for the project. The Clean Air Council, Delaware Riverkeeper Network and Mountain Watershed Association had challenged 20 permits issued by the Department of Environmental Protection for Sunoco Pipeline’s Mariner East 2 pipeline. The environmental groups called them incomplete and legally flawed.

Sunoco has since nearly completed work on the 350-mile-long (563 kilometer), 20-inch (50-centimeter) diameter Mariner East 2 pipeline to carry propane, butane and ethane from western Pennsylvania to a terminal near Philadelphia. The settlement does not impact any of the permits, but requires DEP to put into place additional safeguards for future pipeline projects.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay are mostly on track, but challenges remain as farm manure and city stormwater continue to flow into the nation’s largest estuary, the Environmental Protection Agency said Friday. The EPA released an assessment on the headway that states are making to reduce pollution. Last year marked a halfway point toward the implementation of the federally mandated “pollution diet” for the Chesapeake Bay by 2025.

Cosmo Servidio, a regional administrator for the EPA, said in a statement that “considerable progress” has been made. And he noted the record comeback of the bay’s underwater grasses, among other positive signs of higher water quality. But states in the watershed, which runs from New York to Virginia, had not reached all of their collective goals at the 2017 halfway point, according to the EPA’s assessment.

NEW YORK (AP) — Talk about a tourist trap! A woman visiting New York City says she got locked inside a historic fortress and prison and was stuck for about an hour because a guard didn’t have a key. Shakira Stover tells the New York Post she was walking around Castle Williams on Governors Island on Wednesday when the doors were closed and padlocked.

The 35-year-old American living in Spain says she screamed for help and got the attention of a pair of British tourists, who summoned a guard. Stover says the guard didn’t have a key and had to get a park ranger to punch in the padlock code. The fortress was built in 1811 to protect New York Harbor from the British. It was a military prison until 1965.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: On NBC, and on WKOK at noon, “Meet the Press” — Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Sam Nunberg, a former official on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The Phillies go on 1070AM WKOK at noon, but our normal programming, including NBC’s Meet the Press, CBS Sportsradio, Accuweather and CBS News, continue on WKOK.com.

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.; Reps. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., and Steve Stivers, R-Ohio. CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Trump. CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. “Fox News Sunday” — Giuliani; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) 7/8_A giraffe who became famous when her 2017 pregnancy was featured YouTube is due to give birth again. Jordon Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, announced April’s pregnancy on NBC’s Today show. April’s pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri. April’s progress can be followed online at aprilthegiraffe.com and she is due to give birth next March.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Trevor Williams outdueled Jacob deGrom, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-0 win over the New York Mets. Williams (9-7) allowed five hits in six innings with five strikeouts and three walks.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto drove in the go-ahead run with a sharp single that glanced off second baseman Cesar Hernandez’s glove, helping the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Votto drove in two runs and four players each knocked in one for the Reds, who are last in the NL Central but beat the East Division-leading Phillies for the second straight day.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz lunged to his right and then backpedaled to avoid a rush. After darting forward again, he quickly rolled to his right and took off down the sideline at full speed. The only reminder Saturday that the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was returning from knee surgery was the brace attached his left leg.

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — The Steelers overhauled the secondary position following a bumpy season which included a disappointing upset playoff loss against Jacksonville in the divisional round. The team followed by parting ways with several long-time veterans, and their position coach, while adding experience, depth and a pair of hard-hitting draft picks.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kurt Busch traveled this week to England with his wife, Ashley, during a charity polo match with her teammate Prince Harry. Ashley Busch is an accomplished polo player and was recruited to compete in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club with the Sentebale St. Regis team.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson made his career NASCAR Cup start in 2001 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He’ll earn one more slice of racing history when he becomes the 30th driver to make 600 career starts. Johnson has won a record-tying seven championships and 83 career races. He tries to join Richard Petty as the only drivers to win his 600th start.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Colorado 4 Oakland 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Kansas City 10 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Detroit 2 Cleveland 1

Final Baltimore 11 Tampa Bay 2

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Kansas City 4

Final Chi White Sox 9 Toronto 5

Final Boston 10 Minnesota 4

Final Texas 7 Houston 3

Final L-A Angels 11 Seattle 5

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 6 Chi Cubs 2

Final Cincinnati 6 Philadelphia 2

Final Pittsburgh 5 N-Y Mets 0

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Atlanta 1

Final Miami 2 Washington 1, 10 Innings

Final Arizona 9 San Diego 4

Final Milwaukee 7 San Francisco 1

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Team Parker 119 Team Delle Donne 112

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami 1:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Atlanta 1:35 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego 4:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at St. Louis 8:05 p.m.

