Philadelphia Eagles sign Matt McGloin

PHILADELPHIA — (PhiladelphiaEagles.com) The Eagles announced the signing of Matt McGloin to a one-year contract Monday. McGloin is expected to be the team’s No. 3 quarterback behind Carson Wentz and Nick Foles.

McGloin has played four seasons in the NFL, all with the Oakland Raiders. He went undrafted out of Penn State in 2012.

In his four-year career, McGloin has a 1-6 record, completing 58.1 percent of his passes for 1,868 yards, 11 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 75.3 passer rating. Over the last three seasons, McGloin has served as the primary backup to Derek Carr.

McGloin earned six starts during his rookie season in 2013, finding with a 1-5 record and completing 55.8 percent of his passes for 1,547 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In his senior season at Penn State under the tutelage of Bill O’Brien McGloin set a school record 3,271 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He led the Nittany Lions to an 8-4 record, the first season under NCAA sanctions from the Jerry Sandusky scandal.