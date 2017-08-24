Petition calls for PA U.S. Representative to leave ‘hate group’

HAZLETON – An online petition is calling for Republican U.S. Representative Lou Barletta, (R-11, Hazleton), of Pennsylvania to disassociate himself from what’s described as a “hate group.” The group is the Federation for American Immigration Reform known as “FAIR.” Rep. Barletta serves on its board of advisers.

An online petition at change.org says FAIR has been designated as a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The petition also says “our representative should not be associating with extremists.” The website listed 555 signatures as of Wednesday night with a goal of 1,000 signatures. Cong. Barletta and a FAIR representative disagree with labeling the group extremist.

Rep. Barletta says he took a stand against illegal immigration when the federal government refused to enforce immigration laws and secure U.S. borders. He says he’ll never back away from the fight against illegal immigration. Rep. Barletta also condemns groups fueled by hatred or racial supremacy, saying they have no place in American society.

Bloomsburg progressive leader Dwayne Heisler is helping distribute the petition. He’ll be on WKOK Sunrise Friday morning. Cong. Barletta has been invited to be on WKOK Sunrise and On The Mark, and has not yet accepted.