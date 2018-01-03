Persing reflects on time as Sunbury Mayor

SUNBURY – The city of Sunbury is about to begin the New Year with a new mayor. But first, Mayor David Persing joined WKOK’s On The Mark to reflect on his 24 years as Mayor.

Of the biggest accomplishments Persing is most proud of is improving recreational life in the city, “To me, we changed the quality of life for the recreation in the city of Sunbury, we’ve given that opportunity for families, and again, the economic impact when you go out.”

Persing also says revamping the police department as a big accomplishment.

Of the things wishing he could have accomplished, Persing says the biggest is not bringing a hotel to Sunbury, “I really think the Holiday Inn Express-type stuff with 55 rooms would’ve been great, and that mini convention center. There’s no place between Harrisburg and Williamsport really, there’s no facilities in this area, and I always thought we could support one of those, especially sitting in between Bucknell and Susquehanna and Bloomsburg Universities always in there.”

Another was not passing the Norfolk Southern legislation to end his tenure, “That probably cost the city a half-million dollars when you look at all the investment with PennDOT and Norfolk Southern. I thought I put a good project together. A couple people because they’d have to close three crossings. We have 12 in the city; we still would’ve had nine.”