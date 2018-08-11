Home
Permit to allow quicker flood repairs on Penns Drive in Monroe Twp, Snyder Co.

WKOK Staff | August 11, 2018 |

 

MONROE TWP – A Valley road,  heavily damaged by last month’s flooding, is now on a faster track to being repaired. The Daily Item reports an emergency permit issued by the state DEP allows Monroe Township officials to spend the estimated $80,000 in repairs to Penns Drive. That shortens the timeline of repairs from a few months to a few weeks. Penns Drive is closed from Chicken Hawk Run to Attig Road after a pipe washout three weeks ago.

 

Work is expected to begin around August 20, with the new goal being six weeks to complete. Bids for the project are due by 3 p.m. Monday.

