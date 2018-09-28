Pennsylvania’s US Senator delegation reacts of Senate hearing

WASHINGTON — Both US Senators from Pennsylvania had statements on the Dr. Blasey-Ford/Judge Kavanaugh hearing Thursday. Pat Toomey (R-PA Sen) said, “I found Dr. Ford’s testimony to be sincere and moving, but lacking important specifics. Judge Kavanaugh’s repeated and unequivocal denial was also sincere and very persuasive.”

“In addition, Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony has been corroborated and Dr. Ford’s testimony has not. All of the witnesses she claimed were present, including her lifelong friend, either failed to corroborate, or refuted, her testimony” said Senator Toomey. He said he will still support Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Meantime, US Senator Bob Casey (D-PA Sen) Tweeted, “I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. It is appalling that the White House and Senate Republicans would move forward with this nomination without an FBI investigation into these allegations. As I have said before, I will vote against his nomination.”

In a second Tweet, “Dr. Ford is credible and persuasive. She is also unbelievably brave. Until I heard her talking about what she experienced, I didn’t fully appreciate the terror she felt in that moment, the horror of the physical assault and the psychological trauma of believing she might die.”