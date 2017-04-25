Pennsylvania’s One Book Every Child campaign is this week

NORTHUMBERLAND — Young children in Northumberland are meeting a children’s author this week and receiving one of her books. Author Micha Archer is visiting Priestley Elementary School Wednesday as part of this year’s Pennsylvania One Book Every Child campaign.

Kimberly King of the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library says Archer wrote the book, “Daniel Finds a Poem” and will read the book to the kids and tell how she came up with the idea for the book. She adds that in addition to kindergarteners through second graders at Priestley, students from Sunbury Christian Academy and St. John’s (Northumberland) Preschool will also attend.