Pennsylvania’s elected representatives weigh in on Transgender military ban in DC

WASHINGTON D.C. – President Trump’s across the board ban on transgender people serving in the military has certainly created a lot of discussion and discord in the US since he tweeted the policy change out to the world on Wednesday morning.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle have weighed in on the President’s decision.

Republican U.S. Rep. from Pennsylvania Lou Barletta said, “While I am waiting on more information about what this policy means and how it will be implemented, President Trump consulted with our generals and took their recommendation. Decisions about our military’s readiness are best left to our nation’s top military officials, not politicians interested in forwarding a social or political agenda. Our troops should be insulated from political considerations so they can remain focused on carrying out their mission to protect the American people.”

On the other side of the issue, Democratic U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania Bob Casey said “Americans willing to serve our nation in the military should be judged on their ability to do the job, not their gender identity,” Casey said in a statement. “Prohibiting qualified, capable people from serving in our nation’s military because of who they are makes our nation less safe.”