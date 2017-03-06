Pennsylvania’s budget lacks enough clean water funding

HARRISBURG — For the second year in a row, the proposed state budget doesn’t include sufficient funding for Pennsylvania for DEP, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources….so says the head of the Pennsylvania office of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Harry Campbell is asking the public to get involved in lobbying for more funding for clean water. He was on the WKOK newsline recently, talking about the need for the state to keep up with other states, “We certainly recognize that Pennsylvania faces significant budgetary challenges, and these are hard times for everyone, but we also recognize the fact that investing in these clean water programs not only protects our economy and our environment, but our health as well.”

Campbell said there has been some progress, and there are some local champions, “But this is a bi-partisan effort that includes folks that are from both sides of the aisle whether it be most recently, state representative Garth Everett (R-84th, Muncy), who has been spearheading initiatives within the legislature, particularly in the house pertaining to not only investing in Chesapeake Bay initiatives, but local water quality initiatives for all Pennsylvania’s, as well as Senator Yaw (R-23rd, Loyalsock Township) and others.

He encouraged people from the Susquehanna Valley to ‘stand up for clean water’ and make sure your state house and senate members, and the governor, are aware of your interest in fully funding clean water efforts. He says you can find out more about their fight at CBF.org. He encouraged local residents to download their ‘State of the Bay report.’