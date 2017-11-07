Pennsylvania State Police trooper in critical condition

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a corporal who was shot three times during a traffic stop has undergone surgery and is in “extremely critical” but stable condition. Captain Richard D’Ambrosio says the trooper has made progress and “we’re hopeful that it will continue.” The shooting happened Tuesday morning on a highway in Plainfield Township, Northampton County.

D’Ambrosio says the trooper had stopped a motorist for speeding and called for backup when he suspected the suspect was intoxicated. He says the troopers were about to arrest the motorist when he began resisting. D’Ambrosio called it a “knock-down, drag-out fight” and said “it got very, very violent.” The troopers exchanged gunfire with the suspect and shot him. The suspect was taken to another hospital for treatment. The names of the trooper who was shot and the suspect were not released.