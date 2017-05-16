Pennsylvania Spring Primary Election Results HERE

Northumberland County unofficial results
Union County unofficial results
Snyder County unofficial results
Office Precints Counted
GOP Northumberland County Prothonotary
Dan McGaw 1,927 75/75
Jamie Saleski (nominee) 3,040
GOP Union County Sheriff 27/27
Andrew Plank 625
Ernest Ritter III 2,627
Magisterial District Judge Sunbury DEM REP
Benjamin Apfelbaum 374 672 20/20
Bradley Hare 246 485
Mike Toomey 318 810
GOP Sunbury Mayor 6/6
Elizabeth Kremer 444
Jesse Woodring 230
GOP Mifflinburg Mayor 2/2 precints
David Cooney 385
Richard Fry 130
Lewisburg School Board DEM REP (2-year) vote for 2 11/11 precints
Jamie Mudge Grobes 234 214
Lisa Clark 348 761
Mary Howe 413 328
Virginia Zimmerman 603 381
Lewisburg School Board REP DEM 4 year (vote for 4) 11/11 precints
Benita K Solomon 228 431
Jamie Mudge Grobes 168 309
Mary K. Brouse 635 347
John M. Rowe 497 183
Mary Ann Stanton 191 466
T Unzicker-Fassero 304 233
Mary Howe 253 367
Lisa B. Clark 707 375
Donald E. Dingle 321
Angelo R. Kifolo, Jr 434 175
B Kolmen-Solomon 431
Michael Drexler 461
Selinsgrove School Board DEM REP
Amy Rudnitsky Caron
Amy Stauffer
Chanin Wendling
Dennis R. Wolfe
Kenneth B. Teats Jr.
Nick Clark
Omolara L. Grover
Thomas A. Badman
Valerie Allison
Statewide Races, from the Associated Press
Superior Court Judge Dem – Primary
1,814 of 9,158 precincts – 20 percent
Maria McLaughlin 86,087 – 24 percent
Carolyn Nichols 80,933 – 23 percent
Debbie Kunselman 71,374 – 20 percent
Geoff Moulton (i) 59,594 – 17 percent
Bill Caye 55,171 – 16 percent
4 to be nominated.
Superior Court Judge GOP – Primary
1,814 of 9,158 precincts – 20 percent
Craig Stedman 34,474 – 24 percent
Mary Murray 29,380 – 20 percent
Emil Giordano 29,363 – 20 percent
Wade Kagarise 29,193 – 20 percent
Paula Patrick 21,420 – 15 percent
4 to be nominated.
Cmnwlth Ct Judge Dem – Primary
1,706 of 9,158 precincts – 19 percent
Ellen Ceisler 46,747 – 24 percent
Timothy Barry 44,023 – 23 percent
Irene Clark 39,753 – 21 percent
Joe Cosgrove (i) 28,969 – 15 percent
Todd Eagen 23,987 – 12 percent
Bryan Barbin 8,528 – 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
Controller Philadelphia Dem – Primary
710 of 1,686 precincts – 42 percent
Rebecca Rhynhart 30,070 – 59 percent
Alan Butkovitz (i) 21,278 – 41 percent
District Attorney Philadelphia Dem – Primary
710 of 1,686 precincts – 42 percent
Lawrence Krasner 21,062 – 36 percent
Joe Khan 11,540 – 20 percent
Rich Negrin 9,338 – 16 percent
Tariq El-Shabazz 5,850 – 10 percent
Michael Untermeyer 5,321 – 9 percent
John O’Neill 5,013 – 8 percent
Teresa Deni 981 – 2 percent