Pennsylvania Spring Primary Election Results HERE

Northumberland County unofficial results

Union County unofficial results

Snyder County unofficial results

Office Precints Counted

GOP Northumberland County Prothonotary

Dan McGaw 1,927 75/75

Jamie Saleski (nominee) 3,040

GOP Union County Sheriff 27/27

Andrew Plank 625

Ernest Ritter III 2,627



Magisterial District Judge Sunbury DEM REP

Benjamin Apfelbaum 374 672 20/20

Bradley Hare 246 485

Mike Toomey 318 810

GOP Sunbury Mayor 6/6

Elizabeth Kremer 444

Jesse Woodring 230

GOP Mifflinburg Mayor 2/2 precints

David Cooney 385

Richard Fry 130

Lewisburg School Board DEM REP (2-year) vote for 2 11/11 precints

Jamie Mudge Grobes 234 214

Lisa Clark 348 761

Mary Howe 413 328

Virginia Zimmerman 603 381

Lewisburg School Board REP DEM 4 year (vote for 4) 11/11 precints

Benita K Solomon 228 431

Jamie Mudge Grobes 168 309

Mary K. Brouse 635 347

John M. Rowe 497 183

Mary Ann Stanton 191 466

T Unzicker-Fassero 304 233

Mary Howe 253 367

Lisa B. Clark 707 375

Donald E. Dingle 321

Angelo R. Kifolo, Jr 434 175

B Kolmen-Solomon 431

Michael Drexler 461

Selinsgrove School Board DEM REP

Amy Rudnitsky Caron

Amy Stauffer

Chanin Wendling

Dennis R. Wolfe

Kenneth B. Teats Jr.

Nick Clark

Omolara L. Grover

Thomas A. Badman

Valerie Allison

Statewide Races, from the Associated Press