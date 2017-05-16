Home
Pennsylvania Spring Primary Election Results HERE

Pennsylvania Spring Primary Election Results HERE

WKOK Staff | |

Northumberland County unofficial results

Union County unofficial results

Snyder County unofficial results

 

 

 

 

Office                                                         Precints Counted

GOP Northumberland County Prothonotary          

Dan McGaw                                 1,927               75/75

Jamie Saleski (nominee)          3,040

 

GOP Union County Sheriff                            27/27

Andrew Plank                             625

Ernest Ritter III                          2,627

 


Magisterial District Judge Sunbury   DEM                   REP

Benjamin Apfelbaum                                        374                       672                                                      20/20

Bradley Hare                                                      246                        485

Mike Toomey                                                      318                        810

 

 

 

GOP Sunbury Mayor                                                                           6/6

Elizabeth Kremer                      444

Jesse Woodring                                 230

 

GOP Mifflinburg Mayor                 2/2 precints

David Cooney                           385    

Richard Fry                                    130

 

 

Lewisburg School Board        DEM        REP    (2-year)    vote for 2    11/11 precints

Jamie Mudge Grobes                        234              214

Lisa Clark                                            348              761

Mary Howe                                       413             328

Virginia Zimmerman                       603            381

 

Lewisburg School Board  REP    DEM 4 year (vote for 4)   11/11 precints

Benita K Solomon                      228        431

Jamie Mudge Grobes                 168         309

Mary K. Brouse                           635        347

John M. Rowe                             497        183

Mary Ann Stanton                      191           466

T Unzicker-Fassero                    304          233

Mary Howe                                  253            367

Lisa B. Clark                               707            375

Donald E. Dingle                       321

Angelo R. Kifolo, Jr                   434           175

B Kolmen-Solomon                                       431

Michael Drexler                                              461

 

 

 

 

 

Selinsgrove School Board            DEM              REP

Amy Rudnitsky Caron

Amy Stauffer

Chanin Wendling

Dennis R. Wolfe

Kenneth B. Teats Jr.

Nick Clark

Omolara L. Grover

Thomas A. Badman

Valerie Allison

 

 

 

Statewide Races, from the Associated Press

Superior Court Judge Dem – Primary

1,814 of 9,158 precincts – 20 percent

Maria McLaughlin 86,087 – 24 percent

Carolyn Nichols 80,933 – 23 percent

Debbie Kunselman 71,374 – 20 percent

Geoff Moulton (i) 59,594 – 17 percent

Bill Caye 55,171 – 16 percent

4 to be nominated.

Superior Court Judge GOP – Primary

1,814 of 9,158 precincts – 20 percent

Craig Stedman 34,474 – 24 percent

Mary Murray 29,380 – 20 percent

Emil Giordano 29,363 – 20 percent

Wade Kagarise 29,193 – 20 percent

Paula Patrick 21,420 – 15 percent

4 to be nominated.

Cmnwlth Ct Judge Dem – Primary

1,706 of 9,158 precincts – 19 percent

Ellen Ceisler 46,747 – 24 percent

Timothy Barry 44,023 – 23 percent

Irene Clark 39,753 – 21 percent

Joe Cosgrove (i) 28,969 – 15 percent

Todd Eagen 23,987 – 12 percent

Bryan Barbin 8,528 – 4 percent

2 to be nominated.

Controller Philadelphia Dem – Primary

710 of 1,686 precincts – 42 percent

Rebecca Rhynhart 30,070 – 59 percent

Alan Butkovitz (i) 21,278 – 41 percent

District Attorney Philadelphia Dem – Primary

710 of 1,686 precincts – 42 percent

Lawrence Krasner 21,062 – 36 percent

Joe Khan 11,540 – 20 percent

Rich Negrin 9,338 – 16 percent

Tariq El-Shabazz 5,850 – 10 percent

Michael Untermeyer 5,321 – 9 percent

John O’Neill 5,013 – 8 percent

Teresa Deni 981 – 2 percent

 

 

 

 

 

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff